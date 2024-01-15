Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Bajaj Finserv Nifty Bank ETF, an open-ended exchange-traded fund tracking the Nifty Bank index. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The scheme opened for public subscription on January 15, 2024, and will close on January 18, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days of the allotment date.

This is an open-ended exchange-traded fund scheme replicating/tracking the Nifty Bank index. This product is suitable for investors seeking

Wealth creation over the long term

An exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide returns that correspond to the returns provided by the Nifty Bank index, subject to tracking error. What is the main objective of investing in this fund? The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that correspond with the performance of the Nifty Bank index, subject to tracking errors. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

How may one invest in this scheme? Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹500 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Types of Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Securities of companies constituting the Nifty Bank Index (the Underlying Index) 95% 100% Very High Debt and money market instruments 0% 5% Low to Moderate

To date, many asset management companies (AMCs) have launched such Nifty bank exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These include:

Mutual Fund House Nifty Bank ETF Nippon India Mutual Fund Nippon India ETF Bank BeES ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund ICICI Prudential Nifty Bank ETF Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund KotakBETF SBI Mutual Fund SBI-ETF Nifty Bank Axis Mutual Fund Axis Banking ETF HDFC Mutual Fund HDFC Banking ETF Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Aditya BSL Banking ETF UTI Mutual Fund UTI Bank ETF DSP Mutual Fund DSP Nifty Bank ETF Edelweiss Mutual Fund Edelweiss ETF-Nifty Bank Source: https://www.tickertape.in/indices/nifty-bank-index-.NSEBANK/etfs

The scheme benchmark would be Nifty Bank TRI. The same has been chosen as the scheme will invest in stocks that are constituents of the Nifty Bank TRI. Thus, the composition of the aforementioned benchmark is such that it is most suited for comparing the performance of the scheme. By the investment objective and tracking error definition, the scheme performance will be compared with the total returns of Nifty Bank TRI.

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme? This scheme involves no "Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The "Exit Load" would also be "Nil".

Who will manage this scheme? Sorbh Gupta, Nimesh Chandan, Ilesh Savla, and Chetan Chavan will be looking into the equity aspects of the scheme.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk? The scheme involves "Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

