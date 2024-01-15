Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Mutual Funds / NFO Alert: Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund launches Bajaj Finserv Nifty Bank ETF; all you need to know
MintGenie

NFO Alert: Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund launches Bajaj Finserv Nifty Bank ETF; all you need to know

Abeer Ray

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Bajaj Finserv Nifty Bank ETF. The scheme opened for public subscription on January 15, 2024, and will close on January 18, 2024.

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund launches the Bajaj Finserv Nifty Bank ETF as a part of its new fund offers.

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Bajaj Finserv Nifty Bank ETF, an open-ended exchange-traded fund tracking the Nifty Bank index.

The scheme opened for public subscription on January 15, 2024, and will close on January 18, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days of the allotment date.

What kind of a mutual fund scheme is this?

This is an open-ended exchange-traded fund scheme replicating/tracking the Nifty Bank index. This product is suitable for investors seeking

  • Wealth creation over the long term
  • An exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide returns that correspond to the returns provided by the Nifty Bank index, subject to tracking error.

What is the main objective of investing in this fund?

The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that correspond with the performance of the Nifty Bank index, subject to tracking errors. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

How may one invest in this scheme?

Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of 500 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Types of Instruments

Indicative allocations (% of total assets)

Risk Profile

Minimum

Maximum

Securities of companies constituting the Nifty Bank Index (the Underlying Index)

95%

100%

Very High

Debt and money market instruments

0%

5%

Low to Moderate

Are there similar mutual funds in the market?

To date, many asset management companies (AMCs) have launched such Nifty bank exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These include:

Mutual Fund House

Nifty Bank ETF

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Nippon India ETF Bank BeES

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund 

ICICI Prudential Nifty Bank ETF

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

KotakBETF

SBI Mutual Fund

SBI-ETF Nifty Bank

Axis Mutual Fund

Axis Banking ETF

HDFC Mutual Fund

HDFC Banking ETF

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Aditya BSL Banking ETF

UTI Mutual Fund

UTI Bank ETF

DSP Mutual Fund

DSP Nifty Bank ETF

Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Edelweiss ETF-Nifty Bank
Sourcehttps://www.tickertape.in/indices/nifty-bank-index-.NSEBANK/etfs

How will the scheme benchmark its performance?

The scheme benchmark would be Nifty Bank TRI. The same has been chosen as the scheme will invest in stocks that are constituents of the Nifty Bank TRI. Thus, the composition of the aforementioned benchmark is such that it is most suited for comparing the performance of the scheme. By the investment objective and tracking error definition, the scheme performance will be compared with the total returns of Nifty Bank TRI.

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme?

This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" would also be “Nil".

Who will manage this scheme?

Sorbh Gupta, Nimesh Chandan, Ilesh Savla, and Chetan Chavan will be looking into the equity aspects of the scheme.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk?

The scheme involves “Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Mutual Fund news and updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.