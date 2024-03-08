Bandhan Mutual Fund (formerly IDFC Mutual Fund) announced the launch of the Bandhan Long Duration Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on March 05, 2024, and will close on March 18, 2024. The scheme re-opens for ongoing subscription and redemption within five business days from the date of allotment of units. Also Read: Amid the bull run, why should you invest in long duration debt mutual funds? An explainer

What kind of mutual fund scheme is this?

This is an open-ended long-term debt scheme investing in instruments such that the macaulay duration of the portfolio is greater than seven years with relatively high interest rate risk and relatively low credit risk.

This product is suitable for investors who are seeking

To create wealth over the long term

Investments in debt & money market securities such that the Macaulay duration of the portfolio is greater than seven years

What is the main objective of investing in this fund?

The scheme seeks to invest in a diversified set of debt and money market securities, such that the Macaulay duration of the Portfolio is greater than 7 years, to generate optimal returns over the long term. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

How may one invest in this scheme?

Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹1000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Debt Securities (including G-Sec and securitized debt) and Money Market Instruments# such that the Macaulay duration of the portfolio is greater than 7 years 50% 100% Low to Moderate

Are there similar mutual funds in the market?

To date, many asset management companies (AMCs) have launched such retirement services funds, thus, allowing inclined investors to avail of returns corresponding to the total returns of the securities in this particular index. These include:

Mutual Fund House Name of the Fund Nippon India Mutual Fund Nippon India Nivesh Lakshya Fund ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund ICICI Prudential Long Term Bond Fund Aditya Birla Mutual Fund Aditya Birla Sun Life Long Duration Fund Axis Mutual Fund Axis Long Duration Bond HDFC Mutual Fund HDFC Long Duration Debt Fund SBI Mutual Fund SBI Long Duration Fund UTI Mutual Fund UTI Long Duration Fund Source: AMFI (As of March 07, 2024)

How will the scheme benchmark its performance?

The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked against the NIFTY Long Duration Debt Index A-III.

The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked against the NIFTY Long Duration Debt Index A-III. The benchmark is part of the Nifty Fixed Income PRC (Potential Risk Class) Indices that are based on SEBI guidelines based on ‘Categorization and Rationalization of Mutual Fund Schemes’ concerning Macaulay’s Duration and Credit risk value for each debt fund category.

The Trustee/AMC reserves the right to change the benchmark for the evaluation of the performance of the Scheme from time to time, keeping in mind the investment objective of the Scheme and the appropriateness of the benchmark, after obtaining relevant approval from SEBI.

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme?

This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" would also be “Nil".

Who will manage this scheme?

Gautam Kaul will be looking into the debt component of this scheme while Sreejith Balasubramanian will be managing the debt portion of the overseas investment portion of the scheme and will be evaluating the debt investments in this scheme.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk?

The scheme involves “Moderate Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to moderate risk only. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

