NFO Alert: Bandhan Mutual Fund launches Bandhan Long Duration Fund; all you need to know
Bandhan Mutual Fund (formerly IDFC Mutual Fund) announced the launch of the Bandhan Long Duration Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on March 05, 2024, and will close on March 18, 2024. The scheme re-opens for ongoing subscription and redemption within five business days from the date of allotment of units.
