NFO Alert: Bandhan Mutual Fund launches Bandhan Multi Asset Allocation Fund; all you need to know
Bandhan Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Bandhan Multi Asset Allocation Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on January 10, 2024, and will close on January 24, 2024.
Bandhan Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Bandhan Multi Asset Allocation Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on January 10, 2024, and will close on January 24, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment of units on or before October 03, 2024.