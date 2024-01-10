Bandhan Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Bandhan Multi Asset Allocation Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on January 10, 2024, and will close on January 24, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment of units on or before October 03, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What kind of mutual fund scheme is this? This is an open-ended scheme investing in equity and equity-related instruments, debt and money market securities, and gold/silver-related instruments. This is an open-ended scheme investing in equity and equity-related instruments, debt and money market securities, and gold/silver-related instruments.

Highlighting the importance of a multi-asset allocation approach, especially at a time when select segments in equity markets have provided very strong past returns potentially leading to build-up of concentration risks for some investors, Vishal Kapoor, CEO, Bandhan AMC, commented, “Asset Allocation helps investors avoid behavioural pitfalls, such as market timing and performance chasing which can result in shorter holding periods, portfolio imbalances and eventually sub-optimal returns. Seasoned investors recognise that no single asset class has been a winner for consecutive periods, and hence, diversifying across asset classes brings greater stability and consistency of returns." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Bandhan Multi Asset Allocation Fund is crafted to offer investors a sophisticated, transparent, and effective way to achieve a well-diversified portfolio investing in 5 major asset classes and across 13 sub-asset classes. By expertly integrating major asset classes into a single well-curated fund, the fund aims for potential long-term growth, with relatively lower volatility. Investors seeking a long-term well-rounded portfolio for relatively stable returns may find this very attractive," added Kapoor.

What is the main objective of investing in this fund? The investment objective of the scheme is to generate income and provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in instruments across multiple asset classes namely equity and equity-related instruments, debt & money market securities, and gold/silver-related instruments. The investment objective of the scheme is to generate income and provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in instruments across multiple asset classes namely equity and equity-related instruments, debt & money market securities, and gold/silver-related instruments.

However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the objectives of the scheme will be realized, and the scheme does not assure or guarantee any returns. This product is suitable for investors who are seeking: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To generate long-term capital growth and income.

Investment across equity and equity-related Instruments, debt & money market securities, and gold/silver-related instruments. How may one invest in this scheme? Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹ 1000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment. 1000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Equity and equity-related Instruments 65% 80% Very High Debt securities and money market instruments 10% 30% Moderate to High Gold/silver ETFs and Sovereign gold deposit schemes 10% 30% Moderate to High Units issued by REITs and InvITs 0% 10% Very High

Are there similar mutual funds in the market? To date, many {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} To date, many asset management companies (AMCs) have launched such multi-asset funds, thus, allowing inclined investors to avail of returns corresponding to the total returns of the securities in this particular index. These include:

Name of the fund Five-year returns (in %) Quant Multi Asset Fund 21.65% ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund 15.40% HDFC Multi-Asset Fund 11.92% Axis Multi Asset Allocation Fund 11.42% SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund 10.67% UTI Multi Asset Fund 8.80% Source: AMFI (As of January 10, 2024)

How will the scheme benchmark its performance? The performance of the Scheme is benchmarked against NIFTY 500 TRI (65%) + NIFTY Short Duration Debt Index (25%) + Domestic Price of Gold (5%) + Domestic Price of Silver (5%). The performance of the Scheme is benchmarked against NIFTY 500 TRI (65%) + NIFTY Short Duration Debt Index (25%) + Domestic Price of Gold (5%) + Domestic Price of Silver (5%).

The composition of the benchmark is in line with the intended asset allocation of the fund across the asset class in which the scheme intends to participate over some time. The Trustee/AMC reserves the right to change the benchmark for the evaluation of the performance of the scheme from time to time, keeping in mind the investment objective of the scheme and the appropriateness of the benchmark, after obtaining relevant approval from SEBI.

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme? This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" would be charged as under: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" would be charged as under:

For 10% of investment: Nil.

For remaining investment: 0.5 % if redeemed/ switched out within 30 days from the date of allotment. The AMC reserves the right to revise the load structure from time to time. Such changes will become effective prospectively from the date such changes are incorporated. The AMC reserves the right to revise the load structure from time to time. Such changes will become effective prospectively from the date such changes are incorporated.

Who will manage this scheme? Viraj Kulkari, Daylynn Pinto, and Nemish Sheth will be the fund managers for the equity investment of the scheme, Gautam Kaul will be the fund manager for the debt investment of the scheme. Ritika Behera (equity) and Sreejith Balasubramanian (debt) will be looking into the overseas investment in this scheme. Viraj Kulkari, Daylynn Pinto, and Nemish Sheth will be the fund managers for the equity investment of the scheme, Gautam Kaul will be the fund manager for the debt investment of the scheme. Ritika Behera (equity) and Sreejith Balasubramanian (debt) will be looking into the overseas investment in this scheme.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk? The scheme involves “High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} The scheme involves “High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to high risk only. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!