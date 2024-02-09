NFO Alert: BOI MF launches Bank of India Multi Asset Allocation Fund; all you need to know

Bank of India Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Bank of India Multi Asset Allocation Fund, an open-ended scheme investing in equity, debt, and gold ETF.

The scheme opened for public subscription on February 07, 2024, and will close on February 21, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment of units.

What kind of mutual fund scheme is this?

This is an open-ended scheme investing in equity, debt, and gold ETF. This product is suitable for Investors seeking

Wealth creation over the medium to the long term

Investment in equity and equity-related securities, debt and money market instruments, and gold ETF

What is the main objective of investing in this fund?

The investment objective of the scheme is to seek long-term capital growth by predominantly investing in equity and equity-related securities, debt & money market instruments, and gold ETF. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objectives of the scheme will be realised. The scheme does not guarantee/ indicate any returns.

How may one invest in this scheme?

Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹1000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Equity and equity-related instruments 35% 40% Very High Debt securities and money market instruments 45% 55% Low to Medium Gold ETF 10% 15% High Units issued by REITs and InvITs 0% 10% Very High

Are there similar mutual funds in the market?

To date, many asset management companies (AMCs) have launched such multi-asset funds, thus, allowing inclined investors to avail of returns corresponding to the total returns of the securities in this particular index. These include:

Name of the fund Five-year returns Quant Multi Asset Fund 21.65% ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund 15.40% HDFC Multi-Asset Fund 11.92% Axis Multi Asset Allocation Fund 11.42% SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund 10.67% UTI Multi Asset Fund 8.80% Source: AMFI (As of February 09, 2024)

How will the scheme benchmark its performance?

The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked to the performance of 37.50% of Nifty 500 TRI + 50% of NIFTY Composite Debt Index + 12.50% of Domestic Prices of Gold.

Subject to SEBI (MF) regulations and other prevailing guidelines, if any, the Trustee may review the benchmark selection process from time to time, and make suitable changes as to use of the benchmark, or related to the composition of the benchmark, whenever it deems necessary.

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme?

This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" would be charged as under:

For exit on or before 12 months from the date of allotment – 1.00%.

For exit after 12 months from the date of allotment – Nil.

The AMC reserves the right to revise the load structure from time to time. Such changes will become effective prospectively from the date such changes are incorporated.

Who will manage this scheme?

The investments under the Scheme will be managed by Alok Singh and Mithraem Bharucha.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk?

The scheme involves “Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!