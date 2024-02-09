NFO Alert: BOI MF launches Bank of India Multi Asset Allocation Fund; all you need to know
Bank of India Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Bank of India Multi Asset Allocation Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on February 07, 2024, and will close on February 21, 2024.
Bank of India Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Bank of India Multi Asset Allocation Fund, an open-ended scheme investing in equity, debt, and gold ETF.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message