DSP Asset Mutual Fund announced the launch of the DSP Nifty Healthcare ETF, an open-ended exchange-traded fund scheme replicating/ tracking the Nifty Healthcare index. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The scheme opened for public subscription on January 11, 2024, and will close on January 25, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment.

What kind of a mutual fund scheme is this? This is an open-ended exchange-traded fund scheme replicating/ tracking the Nifty Healthcare index. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} This is an open-ended exchange-traded fund scheme replicating/ tracking the Nifty Healthcare index.

This product is suitable for investors seeking

Long-term capital growth

Investment in equity and equity-related securities covered by the Nifty Healthcare index, subject to tracking error. What is the main objective of investing in this fund? The scheme seeks to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total return of the underlying index (Nifty Healthcare index), subject to tracking error. There is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. The scheme seeks to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total return of the underlying index (Nifty Healthcare index), subject to tracking error. There is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

How may one invest in this scheme? Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹ 5,000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 5,000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Equity and equity-related securities of companies constituting the Nifty Healthcare Index, the underlying index 95% 100% Very High Risk Cash and Cash Equivalents 0% 5% Low to Medium Risk

Are there similar mutual funds in the market? To date, no To date, no asset management company (AMC) has launched any such exchange-traded fund (ETF).

How will the scheme benchmark its performance? The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked against Nifty Healthcare TRI. The corpus of DSP Nifty Healthcare ETF will be invested in all the stocks constituting Nifty Healthcare TRI, in the same weightage of the index. The Scheme would endeavour to attain returns comparable to Nifty Healthcare TRI, subject to the tracking error. The benchmark has been chosen based on the investment pattern/objective of the scheme and the composition of the index. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked against Nifty Healthcare TRI. The corpus of DSP Nifty Healthcare ETF will be invested in all the stocks constituting Nifty Healthcare TRI, in the same weightage of the index. The Scheme would endeavour to attain returns comparable to Nifty Healthcare TRI, subject to the tracking error. The benchmark has been chosen based on the investment pattern/objective of the scheme and the composition of the index.

The Nifty Healthcare index is designed to reflect the performance of the healthcare companies. Nifty Healthcare index can be used for a variety of purposes such as benchmarking fund portfolios, and launching of index funds, ETFs, and structured products.

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme? This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" is also “Nil". This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" is also “Nil".

Who will manage this scheme? Anil Ghelani and Diipesh Shah are the designated {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Anil Ghelani and Diipesh Shah are the designated fund managers of this scheme.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk? The scheme involves “Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the The scheme involves “Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!