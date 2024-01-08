NFO Alert: DSP Mutual Fund launches DSP Multicap Fund; all you need to know

DSP Mutual Fund’s investment framework assists in selecting sound companies that are offered at reasonable rates without favouring either value or growth investing strategies. The company will use the forensic framework and prioritise reasonably priced businesses with medium-term earnings potential. The investment approach will remain style-agnostic, focusing on well-managed companies with scalable opportunities and superior returns on capital employed, aiming for sustained long-term returns."Mostly, NFOs encourage lumpsum one-time investments. However, we believe these are times to invest via SIP and STPs – basically spreading the investments over the next few years. Hence, we are launching a SIP-focused DSP Multi Cap Fund. It adds more importance to large cap/global stocks to the current popular craze of small and mid-caps. Apart from market caps, there are different phases when the growth style does well and then long stretches when the value style does well. We will blend both these styles in our multi-cap fund to ensure investors don’t need to time them and create tax efficiency," says Kalpen Parekh, MD & CEO, DSP Mutual Fund.