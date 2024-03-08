NFO Alert: DSP Mutual Fund launches DSP US Treasury Fund of Fund; all you need to know
DSP Mutual Fund announced the launch of the DSP US Treasury Fund of Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on March 07, 2024, and will close on March 13, 2024.
DSP Mutual Fund announced the launch of the DSP US Treasury Fund of Fund, an open-ended scheme investing in equity/equity-related securities, debt/money market instruments, commodity ETFs, exchange-traded commodity derivatives, and overseas securities.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message