DSP Mutual Fund announced the launch of the DSP US Treasury Fund of Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on March 07, 2024, and will close on March 13, 2024.

DSP Mutual Fund announced the launch of the DSP US Treasury Fund of Fund, an open-ended scheme investing in equity/equity-related securities, debt/money market instruments, commodity ETFs, exchange-traded commodity derivatives, and overseas securities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The scheme opened for public subscription on March 07, 2024, and will close on March 13, 2024.Also Read: Inflows into equity mutual funds increase in February to ₹26,866 crore: AMFI data

What kind of mutual fund scheme is this? This is an open-ended fund-of-funds scheme investing in units of ETFs and/or Funds focused on US Treasury Bonds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} This is an open-ended fund-of-funds scheme investing in units of ETFs and/or Funds focused on US Treasury Bonds.

This scheme is suitable for investors seeking

- Long-term capital appreciation

- To generate income by investing in units of ETFs and/or funds focused on US Treasury Bonds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is the main objective of investing in this fund? The investment objective of the scheme is to generate income & long-term capital appreciation by investing in units of ETFs and/or Funds focused on US Treasury Bonds. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. The investment objective of the scheme is to generate income & long-term capital appreciation by investing in units of ETFs and/or Funds focused on US Treasury Bonds. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

How may one invest in this scheme? Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹ 100 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment. 100 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Instruments Indicative allocations (per cent of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Units of ETFs and/or Funds focused on US Treasury Bonds 95% 80% Very High Cash and Cash Equivalents 0% 5% Low

Are there similar mutual funds in the market? To date, no asset management company in India has launched any such similar fund to date. To date, no asset management company in India has launched any such similar fund to date.

How will the scheme benchmark its performance? The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked against S&P U.S. Treasury Bond Index. The S&P U.S. Treasury Bond Index is a broad, comprehensive, market-value weighted index that seeks to measure the performance of the U.S. Treasury Bond market. The index is best suited for benchmarking as its composition aligns with the investment universe of the scheme without any restriction on the duration of bonds. The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked against S&P U.S. Treasury Bond Index. The S&P U.S. Treasury Bond Index is a broad, comprehensive, market-value weighted index that seeks to measure the performance of the U.S. Treasury Bond market. The index is best suited for benchmarking as its composition aligns with the investment universe of the scheme without any restriction on the duration of bonds.

The Trustee may change the benchmark for any of the schemes in the future if a benchmark better suited to the investment objective of that scheme is available at such time and as per the guidelines and directives issued by SEBI from time to time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme? This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" charged would also be “Nil". This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" charged would also be “Nil".

Who will manage this scheme? Jay Kothari will be in charge of this scheme. Jay Kothari will be in charge of this scheme.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk? The scheme involves “Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} The scheme involves “Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk only. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!