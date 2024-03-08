NFO Alert: HDFC Mutual Fund launches HDFC NIFTY Reality Index Fund; all you need to know
HDFC Mutual Fund announced the launch of the HDFC NIFTY Reality Index Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on March 07, 2024, and will close on March 21, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment.