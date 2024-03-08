HDFC Mutual Fund announced the launch of the HDFC NIFTY Reality Index Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on March 07, 2024, and will close on March 21, 2024.

HDFC Mutual Fund announced the launch of the HDFC NIFTY Reality Index Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on March 07, 2024, and will close on March 21, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What kind of mutual fund scheme is this? This is an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the NIFTY Realty Index (TRI). This product is suitable for investors seeking This is an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the NIFTY Realty Index (TRI). This product is suitable for investors seeking

Returns commensurate (before fees and expenses) with the performance of the NIFTY Realty Index (TRI) over the long term, subject to tracking error.

Investment in equity securities covered by the NIFTY Realty Index. What is the main objective of investing in this fund? The investment objective of the scheme is to generate returns that are commensurate (before fees and expenses) with the performance of the NIFTY Realty Index TRI (Underlying Index), subject to tracking error. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realized. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} The investment objective of the scheme is to generate returns that are commensurate (before fees and expenses) with the performance of the NIFTY Realty Index TRI (Underlying Index), subject to tracking error. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realized.

How may one invest in this scheme? Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹ 100 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment. 100 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Securities covered by NIFTY Realty Index 95% 100% Very High Debt Securities & Money Market Instruments, units of Debt Schemes of Mutual Funds 0% 20% Low to Medium

How will the scheme benchmark its performance? As the scheme proposes to invest predominantly in the realty sector, the NIFTY Realty Index (TRI) benchmark would be appropriate to compare the performance of the scheme. The above Index has been chosen as the benchmark since the scheme will invest in stocks that are constituents of the NIFTY Realty Index. Thus, the composition of the aforesaid benchmark is such that it is most suited for comparing the performance of the scheme. As the scheme proposes to invest predominantly in the realty sector, the NIFTY Realty Index (TRI) benchmark would be appropriate to compare the performance of the scheme. The above Index has been chosen as the benchmark since the scheme will invest in stocks that are constituents of the NIFTY Realty Index. Thus, the composition of the aforesaid benchmark is such that it is most suited for comparing the performance of the scheme.

In accordance with the investment objective and tracking error definition, the scheme performance will be compared with the total returns of NIFTY Realty Index.

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme? This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" would also be calculated as “Nil". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" would also be calculated as “Nil".

Who will manage this scheme? Nirman Morakhia and Arun Agarwal are the designated Nirman Morakhia and Arun Agarwal are the designated fund managers of this scheme.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk? The scheme involves “Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the The scheme involves “Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk only. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!