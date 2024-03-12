Helios Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Helios Balanced Advantage Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on March 11, 2024, and will close on March 20, 2024.

Long-term wealth creation

Investment in a dynamically managed portfolio of equity & equity-related instruments and debt & money market securities. The scheme opened for public subscription on March 11, 2024, and will close on March 20, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase on March 28, 2024.

What kind of mutual fund scheme is this? This is an open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund replicating/tracking the performance of the CRISIL Hybrid 50+50 – Moderate Total Return Index (TRI).

What is the main objective of investing in this fund? The investment objective of the scheme is to capitalize on the potential upside of equities while attempting to limit the downside by dynamically managing the portfolio through investment in equity & equity-related instruments and active use of debt, money market instruments, and derivatives. However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

How may one invest in this scheme? Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹5000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Equity & equity-related instruments 0% 100% Very High Debt and Money Market instruments (including securitized debt) 0% 100% Low to Medium

Are there similar mutual funds in the market? To date, many mutual fund houses have launched many such similar funds, thus, allowing inclined investors to avail of returns corresponding to the total returns of the securities in this particular index. These include:

Mutual Fund House Name of the fund 5-year returns (in %) 10-year returns (in %) Invesco Mutual Fund Invesco India Balanced Advantage Fund 45.35 87.50 HDFC Mutual Fund HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund 89.42 161.37 Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund Baroda BNP Paribas Balanced Advantage Fund 57.36 - Bank of India Mutual Fund Bank of India Balanced Advantage Fund 47.80 - Axis Mutual Fund Axis Balanced Advantage Fund 44.61 LIC Mutual Fund LIC MF Balanced Advantage Fund - - PGIM India Mutual Fund PGIM India Balanced Advantage Fund - - Edelweiss Mutual Fund Edelweiss Balanced Advantage Fund 53.77 107.61 Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund Motilal Oswal Balance Advantage Fund 38.32 - Nippon India Mutual Fund Nippon India Balanced Advantage Fund 47.22 94.38 Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund 44.34 91.08 Source: AMFI (As of March 11, 2024)

How will the scheme benchmark its performance? The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked to the performance of the The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked to the performance of the CRISIL Hybrid 50+50 – Moderate Total Return Index. It has been selected as the benchmark as it is the most appropriate index among the options provided by AMFI. Since the scheme is a balanced advantage fund with the ability to dynamically manage investments in equity/debt securities, the CRISIL Hybrid 50+50 – Moderate TRI Index is an appropriate benchmark.

However, trustees reserve the right to change the benchmark in the future if a benchmark better suited to the investment objective of the scheme is available.

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme? This scheme involves no "Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The "Exit Load" would be calculated as under:

- If units redeemed or switched out are up to 10% (limit) of the units purchased or switched in within three months from the date of allotment – Nil.

- If units redeemed or switched out are over and above the limit within three months from the date of allotment – 1% of the applicable NAV.

- If redeemed/switched out after 3 months from the date of allotment – Nil.

Who will manage this scheme? Alok Bahl, Pratik Singh, and Utssav Modi are the designated fund managers of the scheme.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk? The scheme involves "Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk only. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

