Helios Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Helios Financial Services Fund, an open-ended equity scheme, offering investors the opportunity to benefit from the multi-year growth opportunities in the financial services sector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The scheme opened for public subscription on May 31, 2024, and will close on June 14, 2024. The scheme re-opens for ongoing subscription and redemption within five business days from the date of allotment of units.Also Read: NFO Alert: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund launches Mahindra Manulife Manufacturing Fund; all you need to know

This is an open-ended equity scheme investing in the financial services sector. Speaking on the launch, Samir Arora, Founder, Helios Capital, said, "Helios Financial Services Fund serves as an avenue to benefit from the robust growth potential of the Indian financial services sector and is suitable for investors looking for long-term wealth creation or investment in equities of companies engaged in financial services".

The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio that is invested predominantly in equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in financial services. However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹5000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Equity & Equity related instruments of companies engaged in the financial services sector 80% 100% Very High Equity and equity-related instruments of companies other than above 0% 20% Very High Debt Securities and Money Market Instruments 0% 20% Low to Moderate

Are there similar mutual funds in the market? To date, many To date, many asset management companies (AMCs) have launched such banking and financial services funds, thus, allowing inclined investors to avail of returns corresponding to the total returns of the securities in this particular index. These include:

Mutual Fund House Name of the Fund 5-year returns (in %) TATA Mutual Fund Tata Banking And Financial Services Fund 14.32 SBI Mutual Fund SBI Banking & Financial Services Fund 14.79 Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund Baroda BNP Paribas Banking and Financial Services Fund 12.18 Taurus Mutual Fund Taurus Banking and Financial Services Fund 13.74 ITI Mutual Fund ITI Banking and Financial Services Fund - Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking and Financial Services Fund 12.80 Nippon India Mutual Fund Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Fund 13.28 Mirae Asset Mutual Fund Mirae Asset Banking and Financial Services Fund - ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services Fund 11.07 HDFC Mutual Fund HDFC Banking and Financial Services Fund - IDBI Mutual Fund IDBI Banking & Financial Services Fund - Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Kotak Banking & Financial Services Fund - LIC Mutual Fund LIC MF Banking & Financial Services Fund 26.81 Bandhan Mutual Fund Bandhan Financial Services Fund - Source: AMFI (As of June 03, 2024)

The Nifty Financial Services Total Return Index will be the benchmark for Helios Financial Services Fund.

It has been selected as the benchmark as it is the most appropriate index among the options provided by AMFI. The index is designed to reflect the behavior and performance of the Indian financial market such as banks, financial institutions, housing finance, NBFC, Insurance, and other financial services companies. However, Trustees reserve the right to change the benchmark in the future if a benchmark better suited to the investment objective of the Scheme is available. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This scheme involves no "Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The "Exit Load" would be charged as under:

If units redeemed or switched out are up to 10% (limit) of the units purchased or switched in within three months from the date of allotment – Nil;

If units redeemed or switched out are over and above the limit within 3 months from the date of allotment – 1% of the applicable NAV

Alok Bahl and Pratik Singh are the designated fund managers of the scheme.

The scheme involves "Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk only. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

