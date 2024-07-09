NFO Alert: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launches ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF; all you need to know

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund announced the launch of the ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF. The scheme opened for public subscription on July 08, 2024, and will close on July 18, 2024.

Abeer Ray
First Published9 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launched the ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF as a part of its new fund offers.
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launched the ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF as a part of its new fund offers.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund announced the launch of the ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF, an open-ended exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking the Nifty 50 Index.

The scheme opened for public subscription on July 08, 2024, and will close on July 18, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five days from the date of allotment.

What kind of mutual fund scheme is this?

This is an open-ended ETF tracking the Nifty Oil & Gas Index. This product is suitable for investors seeking

  • Wealth creation over the long term
  • An Exchange Traded Fund that aims to provide returns that correspond to the returns provided by the Nifty Oil & Gas Index, subject to tracking error.

Speaking on the launch of the product, Chintan Haria, Principal - Investment Strategy, ICICI Prudential AMC, said, “ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF is designed to provide investors with access to a sector that is pivotal to the economy and is currently undervalued. The oil and gas sector is the driving force of modern economic growth, and with growing demand and consumption, it presents a significant investment opportunity. Our ETF aims to allow investors to capitalise on the resurgence in global interest in this sector.”

What is the main objective of investing in this fund?

The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns before expenses that correspond to the total return of the underlying index subject to tracking errors. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

Also Read | NFO Alert: ICICI Prudential Energy Opportunities Fund launched; details here

How may one invest in this scheme?

Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of 100 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Instruments

Indicative allocations (% of total assets)

Minimum

Maximum

Equity and Equity related securities of companies constituting the underlying index (Nifty Oil & Gas Index)

95

100

Money market instruments including TREPs

0

5

Are there similar mutual funds in the market?

To date, no asset management company (AMC) has launched any such fund in this category.

Also Read | ICICI Prudential Life’s recent campaign lends a new narrative to life insurance

How will the scheme benchmark its performance?

The performance of the scheme would be benchmarked against the Nifty Oil & Gas TRI. The Scheme would invest in stocks comprising the underlying index and endeavour to track the benchmark index

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme?

This scheme involves no “Entry Load”, which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme.

There will be no exit load for units sold through the secondary market on the BSE/NSE. Investors shall note that the brokerage on sales of the units of the scheme on the stock exchanges shall be borne by the investors.

However, during the process of creation/redemption, there may be transaction costs and/or other incidental expenses (forming part of the cash component), which are liable to be borne by the eligible investors.

Who will manage this scheme?

The investments under the scheme will be managed by Nishit Patel and Priya Sridhar.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk?

The scheme involves “Very High Risk” as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk only. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

 

Catch all the Mutual Fund news and updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:9 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST
HomeMutual FundsNFO Alert: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launches ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF; all you need to know

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

172.10
09:54 AM | 9 JUL 2024
1.95 (1.15%)

Bharat Electronics

337.35
09:54 AM | 9 JUL 2024
3.2 (0.96%)

GAIL India

232.15
09:54 AM | 9 JUL 2024
1.65 (0.72%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

296.60
09:54 AM | 9 JUL 2024
-2.65 (-0.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CESC

188.30
09:45 AM | 9 JUL 2024
16.25 (9.44%)

KRBL

336.80
09:45 AM | 9 JUL 2024
28 (9.07%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

232.45
09:45 AM | 9 JUL 2024
13.6 (6.21%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation

1,023.30
09:45 AM | 9 JUL 2024
53.55 (5.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,983.00-110.00
    Chennai
    74,128.00-691.00
    Delhi
    74,346.00-473.00
    Kolkata
    75,074.00400.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Mutual Funds

      More From Popular in Mutual Funds
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue