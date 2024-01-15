ICICI Mutual Fund announced the launch of ICICI Prudential Nifty50 Value 20 Index Fund, an open-ended index scheme replicating the Nifty50 Value 20 index. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The scheme opened for public subscription on January 15, 2024, and will close on January 29, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment.

What kind of a mutual fund scheme is this? This is an open-ended index scheme replicating the Nifty50 Value 20 index. This scheme is suitable for investors seeking {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} This is an open-ended index scheme replicating the Nifty50 Value 20 index. This scheme is suitable for investors seeking

Long-term wealth creation solution

An index fund that seeks to track returns by investing in a basket of Nifty50 Value 20 index stocks, subject to tracking error. What is the main objective of investing in this fund? The objective of the scheme is to invest in companies whose securities are included in the Nifty50 Value 20 index in the same weightage that they represent in the Nifty50 Value 20 index to achieve the returns of the above index, subject to The objective of the scheme is to invest in companies whose securities are included in the Nifty50 Value 20 index in the same weightage that they represent in the Nifty50 Value 20 index to achieve the returns of the above index, subject to tracking errors . However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme shall be achieved.

How may one invest in this scheme? Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹ 100 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment. 100 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk profile Minimum Maximum Equity and equity related securities of companies constituting the underlying index (Nifty50 Value 20 index) 95% 100% Very High Money market instruments including TREPs and units of debt schemes 0% 5% Low to Medium

Are there similar mutual funds in the market? To date, only one To date, only one asset management company (AMC) in India has launched such fund:

Mutual Fund House Name of the fund Nippon India Mutual Fund Nippon India Nifty 50 Value 20 Index Fund Source: AMFI (As of January 15, 2024)

How will the scheme benchmark its performance? The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked against the Nifty50 Value 20 TRI. The Nifty50 Value 20 index is designed to reflect the behaviour and performance of a diversified portfolio of value companies forming a part of the Nifty 50 index. It consists of the most liquid value blue chip companies. The Nifty50 Value 20 index comprises of 20 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Value companies are normally perceived as companies with low PE (Price to Earning), low PB (Price to Book), and high DY (Dividend Yield). The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked against the Nifty50 Value 20 TRI. The Nifty50 Value 20 index is designed to reflect the behaviour and performance of a diversified portfolio of value companies forming a part of the Nifty 50 index. It consists of the most liquid value blue chip companies. The Nifty50 Value 20 index comprises of 20 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Value companies are normally perceived as companies with low PE (Price to Earning), low PB (Price to Book), and high DY (Dividend Yield).

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme? This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" will also be “Nil". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" will also be “Nil".

Who will manage this scheme? The investments under the scheme will be managed by Priya Sharidhar, Kewal Shah and Nishit Patel. The investments under the scheme will be managed by Priya Sharidhar, Kewal Shah and Nishit Patel.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk? The scheme involves “Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the The scheme involves “Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!