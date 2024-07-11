NFO Alert: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund launches Kotak BSE PSU Index Fund; all you need to know

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Kotak BSE PSU Index Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on July 10, 2024, and will close on July 24, 2024.

Abeer Ray
First Published11 Jul 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund launched the Kotak BSE PSU Index Fund as a part of its new fund offers.
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund launched the Kotak BSE PSU Index Fund as a part of its new fund offers. (Reuters)

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Kotak BSE PSU Index Fund, an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the BSE PSU Index.

The scheme opened for public subscription on July 10, 2024, and will close on July 24, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase on or before August 06, 2024.

What kind of mutual fund scheme is this?

This is an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the BSE PSU Index. This product is suitable for investors who are seeking:

  • Long-term capital growth
  • Return that corresponds to the performance of the BSE PSU Index subject to tracking error.

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, KMAMC, commented on the launch, “At Kotak Mutual Fund, we continually strive to provide our investors with diverse investment solutions. The launch of the Kotak BSE PSU Index Fund is aligned with our commitment to offer products that cater to different risk appetites and investment horizons. While PSU stocks present a mixed landscape with varying opportunities across sectors, this index fund allows investors to gain broad exposure to the PSU segment. This fund provides a structured approach to PSU investing, allowing investors to participate in the potential of this segment passively while managing risks through diversification.”

Also Read | Tata Mutual Fund launches Tata Nifty India Tourism Index Fund. Details here

What is the main objective of investing in this fund?

The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by the underlying index, subject to tracking errors. However, there is no assurance that the objective of the scheme will be achieved.

Devender Singhal, Executive Vice President & Fund Manager, Kotak Mahindra AMC added, “The Kotak BSE PSU Index Fund represents an important addition to our product lineup, catering to investors interested in India’s public sector enterprises. PSUs play a crucial role in key sectors of our economy, from energy and finance to defense and infrastructure. While individual PSU stocks may exhibit varying performance, this index-based approach allows investors to potentially benefit from the overall growth and reforms in the public sector. As India continues its economic trajectory, this fund offers investors a chance to be part of that journey through a comparatively cost-effective and systematically managed investment vehicle.”

How may one invest in this scheme?

Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of 100 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation (% of net assets) of the scheme’s investment portfolio will be as follows:

Instruments

Indicative allocations (% of total assets)

Minimum

Maximum

Equity and equity-related securities covered by the BSE PSU Index

95

100

Debt and Money Market Securities

0

5

Are there similar mutual funds in the market?

To date, no asset management company (AMC) has launched any such mutual fund scheme in this category.

How will the scheme benchmark its performance?

The performance of the scheme is measured against the BSE PSU Index (Total Return Index). The BSE PSU Index is designed to measure the performance of public sector undertakings. The composition of the aforesaid benchmark is such that, it is most suited for comparing the performance of the scheme.

Also Read | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launches Nifty Oil & Gas ETF. Details here

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme?

This scheme involves no “Entry Load”, which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load” would be calculated as “Nil”.

Who will manage this scheme?

Devender Singhal and Satish Dondapati will be the designated fund managers for the scheme. Abhishek Bisen will be the fund manager for debt securities of the scheme.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk?

The scheme involves “Very High Risk” as per the details mentioned in theScheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk only. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

Catch all the Mutual Fund news and updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:11 Jul 2024, 05:00 PM IST
HomeMutual FundsNFO Alert: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund launches Kotak BSE PSU Index Fund; all you need to know

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

174.50
03:59 PM | 11 JUL 2024
2.55 (1.48%)

Tata Steel

169.00
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
1 (0.6%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

306.60
03:59 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.25 (2.08%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

304.80
03:57 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.75 (2.26%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Pipavav Port

236.60
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
16.85 (7.67%)

Oil India

551.45
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
38.7 (7.55%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

5,739.10
03:55 PM | 11 JUL 2024
383.7 (7.16%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company

1,455.65
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
93.9 (6.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,705.000.00
    Chennai
    74,722.000.00
    Delhi
    73,705.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,722.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Mutual Funds

      More From Popular in Mutual Funds
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue