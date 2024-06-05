NFO Alert: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund launches Mahindra Manulife Manufacturing Fund; all you need to know
Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Mahindra Manulife Manufacturing Fund, an open-ended equity scheme following a manufacturing theme. The scheme opened for public subscription on May 31, 2024, and will close on June 14, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from June 26, 2024.