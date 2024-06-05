Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Mahindra Manulife Manufacturing Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on May 31, 2024, and will close on June 14, 2024.

Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Mahindra Manulife Manufacturing Fund, an open-ended equity scheme following a manufacturing theme. The scheme opened for public subscription on May 31, 2024, and will close on June 14, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from June 26, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What kind of mutual fund scheme is this? This is an open-ended sectoral/thematic equity scheme following a manufacturing theme. This is an open-ended sectoral/thematic equity scheme following a manufacturing theme.

Anthony Heredia, MD & CEO, Mahindra Manulife Investment Management stated, “We are excited to introduce the Mahindra Manulife Manufacturing Fund. This is a thematic fund focused on the long-term opportunities that will emerge as manufacturing continues to gain impetus from policy actions and become a significant driver of the economic transformation agenda. This might be a good option for investors looking for sharper niche ideas and themes that are long-term in nature. This mutual fund could be a good complement to their core portfolio of equity funds." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is the main objective of investing in this fund? The scheme shall seek to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in the manufacturing theme. The scheme shall seek to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in the manufacturing theme.

How may one invest in this scheme? Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹ 1000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment. 1000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum High/Medium/Low Equity and Equity-related securities of companies engaged in manufacturing theme 80% 100% Very High Equity and Equity related instruments of companies other than the above 0% 20% Very High Debt and Money Market Securities# (including TREPS (Tri-Party Repo) and Reverse Repo in Government Securities) 0% 20% Low to Moderate Units issued by REITs & InvITs 0% 10% Very High

Are there similar mutual funds in the market? To date, many To date, many asset management companies (AMCs) have launched such manufacturing funds, thus, allowing inclined investors to avail of returns corresponding to the total returns of the securities in this particular index. These include:

Mutual Fund House Name of the Fund 1-year returns (in %) Navi Mutual Fund Navi Nifty India Manufacturing Index Fund - Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Kotak Manufacture in India Fund 34.26 Bank of India Mutual Fund Bank of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund 67.98 ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund ICICI Prudential Manufacturing Fund 72.32 Quant Mutual Fund Quant Manufacturing Fund - Source: AMFI (As of June 03, 2024)

How will the scheme benchmark its performance? The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked against the S&P BSE India Manufacturing TRI. The S&P BSE India Manufacturing TRI is a suitable benchmark for comparing the performance of the Scheme, as the composition of the said benchmark is aligned with the investment objective of the Scheme. The Trustee reserves the right to change the benchmark for the evaluation of the performance of the Scheme from time to time, keeping in mind the investment objective of the Scheme and the appropriateness of the benchmark, subject to the Regulations and other prevalent guidelines. The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked against the S&P BSE India Manufacturing TRI. The S&P BSE India Manufacturing TRI is a suitable benchmark for comparing the performance of the Scheme, as the composition of the said benchmark is aligned with the investment objective of the Scheme. The Trustee reserves the right to change the benchmark for the evaluation of the performance of the Scheme from time to time, keeping in mind the investment objective of the Scheme and the appropriateness of the benchmark, subject to the Regulations and other prevalent guidelines.

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme? This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" would also be calculated as under: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" would also be calculated as under:

An exit load of 0.5% is payable if units are redeemed/switched out up to three months from the date of allotment;

Nil if units are redeemed/switched out after three months from the date of allotment. Who will manage this scheme? The scheme will be managed by Renjith Sivaram Radhakrishnan, Manish Lodha, and Pranav Nishith Patel (dedicated fund manager for overseas investments). The scheme will be managed by Renjith Sivaram Radhakrishnan, Manish Lodha, and Pranav Nishith Patel (dedicated fund manager for overseas investments).

Does the fund contain any inherent risk? The scheme involves “Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the The scheme involves “Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk only. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!