Mirae Asset Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Mirae Asset Multi Asset Allocation Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on January 10, 2024, and will close on January 24, 2024.

What kind of mutual fund scheme is this?

This is an open-ended scheme investing in equity, debt and money market instruments, gold ETFs, silver ETFs, and exchange-traded commodity derivatives. This fund is best suited to investors seeking:

Long-term capital appreciation.

Investments in equity, debt and money market instruments, gold ETFs, silver ETFs, and exchange-traded commodity derivatives.

What is the main objective of investing in this fund?

The investment objective of the scheme is to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio investing in equity and equity-related securities, debt and money market instruments, gold ETFs, silver ETFs, and exchange-traded commodity derivatives. The combination of asset classes has provided better investment experience over the years and the fund aims to capture the business cycle benefits of different assets over a period.

However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

Speaking on the NFO Launch Harshad Borawake, Fund Manager, Mirae Asset Investment Managers said, “A mix of asset class may act as a hedge due to which the market volatility could be managed better, Mirae Asset Multi Asset Allocation Fund aims to bring this investment experience to investors. Such a product may be suited for Investors seeking to participate across diverse asset classes but want to do it under one scheme".

How may one invest in this scheme?

Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹5000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Instruments Indicative allocations (percent of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Equity & Equity related instruments 65% 80% High Gold ETFs, Silver ETFs, Exchange Traded Commodity Derivatives (ETCDs) 10% 25% Medium to High Debt securities (including securitized debt & debt derivatives), money market instruments (including Triparty REPO, Reverse Repo and equivalent) 10% 25% Medium to High Units of REITs & InvITs 0% 10% Low to Medium

Are there similar mutual funds in the market?

To date, many asset management companies (AMCs) have launched such multi-asset funds, thus, allowing inclined investors to avail of returns corresponding to the total returns of the securities in this particular index. These include:

Name of the fund Five-year returns (in per cent ) Quant Multi Asset Fund 21.65% ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund 15.40% HDFC Multi-Asset Fund 11.92% Axis Multi Asset Allocation Fund 11.42% SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund 10.67% UTI Multi Asset Fund 8.80% Source: AMFI (As of January 10, 2024)

How will the scheme benchmark its performance?

The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked to the performance of the 65% S&P BSE 200 TRI +20% NIFTY Short Duration Debt Index +10% Domestic Price of Gold +5 % Domestic Price of Silver. The Trustees have adopted 65% S&P BSE 200 TRI +20% NIFTY Short Duration Debt Index +10% Domestic Price of Gold +5 % Domestic Price of Silver as the benchmark index.

The benchmark index is designed to reflect the behaviour and performance of all three asset classes. The asset allocation in the benchmark is by the expected average allocation to each asset class in the portfolio in the long run.

The Trustees reserve the right to change the benchmark in the future if a benchmark better suited to the investment objective of the Scheme is available post prior intimation/ approval of SEBI.

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme?

This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" charged would also be charged as under:

- If redeemed within 1 year (365 days) from the date of allotment: 1%

- If redeemed after 1 year (365 days) from the date of allotment: NIL

For any change in load structure, AMC will issue an addendum and display it on the website/Investor service centres.

Who will manage this scheme?

Harshad Borawake will be the fund manager for the equity investment of the scheme, Amit Modani will be the fund manager for debt investment of the scheme, Siddharth Srivastava will be the fund manager for overseas investments of the scheme and Ritesh Patel will be the dedicated fund manager for commodities investments of the scheme.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk?

The scheme involves “Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk only. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

