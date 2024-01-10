NFO Alert: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund launches Mirae Asset Multi Asset Allocation Fund; all you need to know
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Mirae Asset Multi Asset Allocation Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on January 10, 2024, and will close on January 24, 2024.
