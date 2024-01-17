Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme predominantly investing in large-cap stocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The scheme opened for public subscription on January 17, 2024, and will close on January 31, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment.

This is an open-ended equity scheme predominantly investing in large-cap stocks. This product is suitable for investors who are seeking

Long-term capital growth

The investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity and equity-related instruments of large-cap companies. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realised.

Navin Agarwal, MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal AMC, said, “Given the improving strength in our economy and businesses, there’s a potential resurgence of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) returning to India. Historically, a significant portion of FIIs’ allocation gravitates towards Large Cap. Considering the currently attractive valuations in the large-cap segment, we believe it’s an opportune moment to step into the large-cap space to capitalise on the potential upside."

Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹500 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Equity and equity-related instruments of large cap companies 80% 100% Very High Equity and equity-related instruments of companies other than large cap companies including foreign companies 0% 20% Very High Debt and money market instruments (including cash and cash equivalents), liquid and debt schemes of mutual fund 0% 20% Low to Moderate Units issued by REITs and InvITs 0% 10% Very High

To date, many asset management companies (AMCs) have launched similar funds in this category in the past.

Name of the fund house Name of the mutual fund 10-year returns (in %) Mirae Asset Mutual Fund Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund 17.88 Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund 17.05 ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund 17.03 Canara Robeco Mutual Fund Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund 16.69 Invesco India Mutual Fund Invesco India Largecap Fund 16.68 HDFC Mutual Fund HDFC Top 100 Fund 16.44 JM Mutual Fund JM Large Cap Fund 15.43 Tata Mutual Fund Tata Large Cap Fund 15.33 UTI Mutual Fund UTI Large Cap Fund 15.38 HSBC Mutual Fund HSBC Large Cap Fund 14.98 Source: AMFI (As of January 17, 2024)

The performance of the Scheme will be benchmarked against the Nifty 100 TR index as the scheme will invest primarily in large-cap companies.

The allocation in the fund would be a minimum of 80% in equity and equity-related instruments of large-cap companies and a maximum of 20% in equity and equity-related instruments of other than large-cap companies and debt and money market instruments. Hence, the above-mentioned benchmark will be able to give a true and accurate comparative analysis. The total return variant of the index (TRI) will be used for performance comparison.

This scheme involves no "Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The "Exit Load" would be charged as per the following:

- 1% - If redeemed on or before 15 days from the date of allotment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Nil - If redeemed after 15 days from the date of allotment.

The fund will be managed by Ajay Khandelwal, Niket Shah, Santosh Singh, Atul Mehra, Rakesh Shetty, and Ankush Sood.

The scheme involves "Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

