Navi Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Navi NiftyIT Index Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on March 11, 2024, and will close on March 22, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What kind of mutual fund scheme is this? This is an open-ended index scheme replicating/tracking the NiftyITIndex. This product is suitable for investors seeking:

Capital appreciation over the long term.

Equity and equity-related securities covered by NiftyITIndex.

The investment objective of the scheme is to achieve returns equivalent to the Nifty IT Index by investing in stocks of companies comprising the Nifty IT Index, subject to tracking error. However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹ 10 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Equities and equity-related securities covered by NiftyIT Index 95% 100% Very High Debt and Money Market Instruments 0% 5% Low to Medium

To date, many asset management companies (AMCs) have launched such mutual funds, thus, allowing inclined investors to avail of returns corresponding to the total returns of the securities in this particular index. These include:

Mutual Fund House Nifty IT Index Funds ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund ICICI Prudential Nifty IT Index Fund Nippon India Mutual Fund Nippon India Nifty IT Index Fund Axis Mutual Fund Axis Nifty IT Index Fund Source: AMFI (As of March 11, 2024)

The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked with Nifty IT Index TRI. The trustees reserve the right to change the benchmark in the future if a benchmark better suited to the investment objective of the scheme is available subject to SEBI regulations as amended from time to time.

This scheme involves no "Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The "Exit Load" would also calculated as "Nil".

The scheme will be managed by Aditya Mulki and Ashutosh Shirwaikar.

The scheme involves "Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk only. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

