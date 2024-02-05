NFO Alert: Nippon India Mutual Fund launches Nippon India Nifty IT Index Fund; all you need to know
Nippon India Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Nippon India Nifty IT Index Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on February 05, 2024, and will close on February 16, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment.