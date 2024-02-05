Nippon India Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Nippon India Nifty IT Index Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on February 05, 2024, and will close on February 16, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What kind of mutual fund scheme is this? This is an open-ended index scheme replicating/tracking the Nifty IT Index. This product is suitable for investors seeking

Long-term capital growth

Long-term capital growth

Investments in equity and equity-related securities and portfolios replicating the composition of the Nifty IT Index, subject to tracking errors. What is the main objective of investing in this fund? The investment objective of the scheme is to provide investment returns that are commensurate to the total returns of the securities as represented by the Nifty IT Index before expenses, subject to tracking errors. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

How may one invest in this scheme? Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹ 1000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Securities constituting the Nifty IT Index 95% 100% Very High Cash & cash equivalents and Money Market instruments, Reverse repo and/or Tri-Party Repo on Government securities or Treasury bills and/or units of money market / liquid schemes 0% 5% Low to Medium

Are there similar mutual funds in the market? To date, only ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Axis Mutual Fund have launched such similar IT index fund schemes, thus, allowing inclined investors to avail of returns corresponding to the total returns of the securities in this particular index.

How will the scheme benchmark its performance? Considering the investment in the scheme is made to achieve returns that are commensurate with the performance of the Nifty IT Index, we propose to have Nifty IT TRI as the benchmark. The Total Return variant of the index (TRI) will be used for performance comparison. The Nifty IT Index is designed to reflect the behaviour of companies engaged in activities such as software development, hardware, IT infrastructure, etc. The index comprised of 10 companies. The base value of the index was revised from 1000 to 100 with effect from May 28, 2004.

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme? This scheme involves no "Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The "Exit Load" would also be "Nil".

Who will manage this scheme? Himanshu Mange is the designated fund manager of this scheme.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk? The scheme involves "Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk only. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

