NFO Alert: PGIM India Mutual Fund launches PGIM India Retirement Fund; all you need to know
PGIM India Mutual Fund announced the launch of the PGIM India Retirement Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on March 26, 2024, and will close on April 09, 2024. The scheme re-opens for ongoing subscription and redemption within five business days from the date of allotment of units.