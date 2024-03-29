Hello User
Business News/ Mutual Funds / NFO Alert: PGIM India Mutual Fund launches PGIM India Retirement Fund; all you need to know
MintGenie

NFO Alert: PGIM India Mutual Fund launches PGIM India Retirement Fund; all you need to know

Abeer Ray

PGIM India Mutual Fund announced the launch of the PGIM India Retirement Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on March 26, 2024, and will close on April 09, 2024.

Including a retirement fund in your investment portfolio.

PGIM India Mutual Fund announced the launch of the PGIM India Retirement Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on March 26, 2024, and will close on April 09, 2024. The scheme re-opens for ongoing subscription and redemption within five business days from the date of allotment of units.

What kind of mutual fund scheme is this?

This is an open-ended retirement solution-oriented scheme having a lock-in of five years or till retirement age, whichever is earlier.Also Read: Retirement mutual funds: Why should you opt for these schemes? 3 key reasons explained

What is the main objective of investing in this fund?

The investment objective of the scheme is to provide capital appreciation and income to investors in line with their retirement goals by investing in a mix of securities comprising equity, equity-related instruments, REITs and InvITs, and fixed-income securities. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

How may one invest in this scheme?

Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of 5000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Instruments

Indicative allocations (% of total assets)

Risk Profile

Minimum

Maximum

Equity and Equity-related Instruments

75%

100%

Very High

Debt Securities and Money Market Instruments, including cash, Triparty Repo and equivalent and units of mutual funds

0%

25%

Low to Medium

Units issued by REITs & InvITs

0%

10%

Medium to High

Are there similar mutual funds in the market?

To date, many asset management companies (AMCs) have launched such retirement services funds, thus, allowing inclined investors to avail of returns corresponding to the total returns of the securities in this particular index. These include:

Mutual Fund House

Name of the Fund

TATA Mutual Fund

Tata Retirement Savings Fund

SBI Mutual Fund 

SBI Retirement Benefit Fund

Nippon Mutual Fund

Nippon India Retirement Fund - Income Generation Scheme

Tata Mutual Fund

Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Conservative Plan

UTI Mutual Fund

UTI Retirement Benefit Pension Fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life Retirement Fund

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund

HDFC Mutual Fund

HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid-Debt Plan

Union Mutual Fund

Union Retirement Fund

Axis Mutual Fund

Axis Retirement Savings Fund

Source: AMFI (As of March 28, 2024)

How will the scheme benchmark its performance?

The S&P BSE 500 TRI will be the benchmark for the PGIM India Retirement Fund.

The S&P BSE 500 TRI consists of the top 500 companies listed at BSE Ltd., broadly representing the Indian market. The index covers all major industries in the Indian economy. The scheme intends to invest in a portfolio of equity instruments diversified across market capitalisations and industries, which is best captured by S&P BSE 500 TRI. Hence, it is an appropriate benchmark for the scheme. The Total Return (TR) Version of the Index will be used for performance comparison.

The trustee/AMC reserves the right to change the benchmark for evaluating the performance of the scheme from time to time, in conformity with the investment objective of the scheme and the appropriateness of the benchmark, subject to SEBI guidelines and other prevalent guidelines.

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme?

This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" would also be “Nil".

Who will manage this scheme?

Vinay Paharia will be looking into the equity investments of this scheme while Puneet Pal would be evaluating the debt investments in this scheme.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk?

The scheme involves “Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk only. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

Catch all the Mutual Fund news and updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.