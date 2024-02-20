NFO Alert: PPFAS Mutual Fund launches Parag Parikh Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund; all you need to know
PPFAS Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Parag Parikh Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on February 20, 2024, and will close on February 22, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase on February 28, 2024.
