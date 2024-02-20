PPFAS Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Parag Parikh Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on February 20, 2024, and will close on February 22, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase on February 28, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What kind of mutual fund scheme is this? This is an open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund. This product is suitable for investors looking to

Capital appreciation and income generation over medium to the long term.

Capital appreciation and income generation over medium to the long term.

Investment in equity and equity-related instruments as well as debt and money market instruments while managing risk through active asset allocation. What is the main objective of investing in this fund? The investment objective of the scheme is to generate income/long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity, equity derivatives, and fixed-income instruments. The allocation between equity instruments and fixed income will be managed dynamically to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation while managing downside risk. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realized and the scheme does not assure or guarantee any returns.

How may one invest in this scheme? Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹5000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Equities and equity-related instruments 0 100 Very High Debt securities and money market instruments including units of debt-oriented mutual fund schemes 0 35 Low to Moderate

Are there similar mutual funds in the market? To date, many {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} To date, many asset management companies (AMCs) have launched such dynamic asset allocation of balanced advantage funds, thus, allowing inclined investors to avail of returns corresponding to the total returns of the securities in this particular index. Some of these funds include:

Name of the fund Ten-year returns (in %) HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund 18.75 Edelweiss Balanced Advantage Fund 14.21 Sundaram Balanced Advantage Fund 11.44 Source: AMFI (As of February 20, 2024)

How will the scheme benchmark its performance? The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked against CRISIL Hybrid 50+50 – Moderate Index.

The composition of the aforesaid benchmark is such that, it is most suited for comparing the performance of the scheme.

The trustee reserves the right to change the benchmark for evaluation of the performance of the scheme from time to time in conformity with an investment objective of the scheme and appropriateness of the benchmark subject to SEBI Regulations and other prevailing guidelines, if any. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme? This scheme involves no "Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme.

The “Exit Load" would be charged as under.

- In respect of each purchase / switch-in of units, 10% of the units (“the limit") may be redeemed without any exit load from the date of allotment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Any redemption or switch-out over the limit shall be subject to the following exit load.

- Exit load of 1.00% is payable if units are redeemed/switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment of units. - No Exit Load is payable if units are redeemed/switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.

Who will manage this scheme? Rajeev Thakkar, Raunak Onkar, Raj Mehta, and Rukun Tarachandani will be looking into the equity aspects of the scheme.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk? The scheme involves "High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to high risk only. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

