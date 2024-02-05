NFO Alert: Quant Mutual Fund launches Quant PSU Fund; all you need to know

Quant Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Quant PSU Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on February 02, 2024, and will close on February 15, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five days from the date of allotment.

What kind of mutual fund scheme is this?

This is an open-ended equity scheme investing in the PSU subsidiaries sector. This product is suitable for investors who are seeking

To generate long-term capital appreciation

Investments in a diversified basket of equity stocks of domestic public sector undertakings (PSUs) and their subsidiaries.

What is the main objective of investing in this fund?

The objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related securities of public sector undertakings. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realized.

How may one invest in this scheme?

Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹5000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Equity and equity-related instruments of PSUs 80 100 Very High Equity and equity-related instruments other than PSUs 0 20 Very High Debt and money market instruments 0 20 Low to Medium Foreign Equity and Equity related instruments and Overseas ETFs 0 20 Very High Units issued by issued by REITs & InvITs 0 10 Very High

Are there similar mutual funds in the market?

To date, many asset management companies (AMCs) have launched such banking and PSU funds, thus, allowing inclined investors to avail of returns corresponding to the total returns of the securities in this particular index. These include:

Name of the fund Ten-year returns (in %) SBI PSU Fund 16.35 Invesco India PSU Equity Fund 22.12 Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund 0 ICICI Prudential PSU Equity Fund 0 Source: AMFI (Data as of February 05, 2024)

How will the scheme benchmark its performance?

The scheme benchmark would be the S&P BSE PSU Index TRI. Based on the investment objective/ asset allocation pattern of the scheme, the S&P BSE PSU Index TRI is currently selected as the first-tier benchmark from the list of benchmarks circulated. The S&P BSE PSU is designed to measure the performance of public sector undertakings as defined by BSE Ltd. The S&P BSE PSU comprises stocks that are identified as PSUs by BSE and are part of the S&P BSE 500. The S&P BSE PSU is calculated using a market capitalization-weighted methodology.

The Trustee/AMC reserves the right to change the benchmark for the evaluation of the performance of the scheme from time to time, keeping in mind the investment objective of the scheme and the appropriateness of the benchmark, subject to SEBI guidelines and other prevalent guidelines.

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme?

This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme.

The “Exit Load" would be calculated as under:

For redemptions/switchouts (including SIP/STP) within 15 days from the date of allotment of units, irrespective of the amount of investment: 1%

Who will manage this scheme?

Sandeep Tandon, Ankit Pande, Sanjeev Sharma, and Vasav Sahgal will be looking into the equity aspects of the scheme.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk?

The scheme involves “Very HighRisk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk only. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

