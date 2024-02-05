NFO Alert: Quant Mutual Fund launches Quant PSU Fund; all you need to know
Quant Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Quant PSU Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on February 02, 2024, and will close on February 15, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five days from the date of allotment.
