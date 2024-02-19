NFO Alert: Quantum Mutual Fund launches Quantum Multi Asset Allocation Fund; all you need to know
Quantum Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Quantum Multi Asset Allocation Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on February 19, 2024, and will close on March 01, 2024. Thescheme reopens for continuous sale and repurchase on March 13, 2024.
