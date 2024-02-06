NFO Alert: SBI Mutual Fund launches SBI Energy Opportunities Fund; all you need to know
SBI Mutual Fund announced the launch of the SBI Energy Opportunities Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on February 06, 2024, and will close on February 20, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment.