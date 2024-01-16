NFO Alert: SBI Mutual Fund launches SBI Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund; everything you need to know
SBI Mutual Fund announced the launch of the SBI Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund, an open-ended index fund scheme that seeks to generate returns that, before expenses, corresponds to the total return of the securities as represented by the underlying index - the NIFTY50 Equal Weight index, subject to tracking error.