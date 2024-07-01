NFO Alert: SBI Mutual Fund launches the SBI Silver ETF Fund of Fund; all you need to know

SBI Mutual Fund announced the launch of the SBI Silver ETF Fund of Fund, an open-ended fund of fund scheme investing in SBI Silver ETF.

The scheme opened for public subscription on June 27, 2024, and will close on July 05, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment.

What kind of mutual fund scheme is this? This is an open-ended exchange-traded fund scheme replicating the SBI Silver ETF Fund of Fund.

This open-ended Fund of Fund scheme is suitable for investors seeking

Long-term capital growth

Investments in units of SBI Silver ETF which in turn invest in physical silver

What is the main objective of investing in this fund? The primary investment objective of the scheme is to generate returns by investing in units of SBI Silver ETF. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realized.

How may one invest in this scheme? Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹1000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Types of Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Minimum Maximum Units of SBI Silver ETF 95% 100% Government securities including Triparty Repo and units of debt mutual fund 0% 5%

Are there similar mutual funds in the market? To date, many asset management companies (AMCs) have launched such silver ETF fund of funds, thus, allowing inclined investors to avail of returns corresponding to the total returns of the securities in this particular index. Most of these funds are not too old, which means that investors can assess them only by their recent performance. These include:

Mutual Fund House Nifty Bank ETF HDFC Mutual Fund HDFC Silver ETF Fund of Fund Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Kotak Silver ETF Fund of Fund ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund ICICI Pru Silver ETF Fund of Fund Nippon India Mutual Fund Nippon India Silver ETF Fund of Fund Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF FoF Source: MoneyControl (As of June 30, 2024)

How will the scheme benchmark its performance? The SBI Silver ETF Fund of Fund shall be benchmarked against the domestic price of silver (based on the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Silver daily spot fixing price).

The trustee may change the benchmark for the scheme in the future if benchmark(s) better suited to the investment objective of the scheme are available at such time and as per the guidelines and directives issued by SEBI from time to time.

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme? This scheme involves no “Entry Load”, which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load” would be calculated as under:

For exit on or before 15 days from the date of allotment: 1%.

For exit after 15 days from the date of allotment: Nil. The AMC reserves the right to modify/change the load structure on a prospective basis.

Who will manage this scheme? Harsh Sethi is the designated fund manager of this scheme.