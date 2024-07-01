SBI Mutual Fund announced the launch of the SBI Silver ETF Fund of Fund, an open-ended fund of fund scheme investing in SBI Silver ETF.
The scheme opened for public subscription on June 27, 2024, and will close on July 05, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment.
What kind of mutual fund scheme is this?This is an open-ended exchange-traded fund scheme replicating the SBI Silver ETF Fund of Fund.
This open-ended Fund of Fund scheme is suitable for investors seeking
- Long-term capital growth
- Investments in units of SBI Silver ETF which in turn invest in physical silver
What is the main objective of investing in this fund?The primary investment objective of the scheme is to generate returns by investing in units of SBI Silver ETF. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realized.
How may one invest in this scheme?Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹1000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.
Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:
|Types of Instruments
Indicative allocations (% of total assets)
Minimum
Maximum
Units of SBI Silver ETF
95%
100%
Government securities including
Triparty Repo and units of debt mutual
fund
0%
5%
Are there similar mutual funds in the market?To date, many asset management companies (AMCs) have launched such silver ETF fund of funds, thus, allowing inclined investors to avail of returns corresponding to the total returns of the securities in this particular index. Most of these funds are not too old, which means that investors can assess them only by their recent performance. These include:
Mutual Fund House
Nifty Bank ETF
HDFC Mutual Fund
HDFC Silver ETF Fund of Fund
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Kotak Silver ETF Fund of Fund
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
ICICI Pru Silver ETF Fund of Fund
Nippon India Mutual Fund
Nippon India Silver ETF Fund of Fund
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF FoF
|Source: MoneyControl (As of June 30, 2024)
How will the scheme benchmark its performance?The SBI Silver ETF Fund of Fund shall be benchmarked against the domestic price of silver (based on the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Silver daily spot fixing price).
The trustee may change the benchmark for the scheme in the future if benchmark(s) better suited to the investment objective of the scheme are available at such time and as per the guidelines and directives issued by SEBI from time to time.
Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme?This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" would be calculated as under:
- For exit on or before 15 days from the date of allotment: 1%.
- For exit after 15 days from the date of allotment: Nil.
Who will manage this scheme?Harsh Sethi is the designated fund manager of this scheme.
Does the fund contain any inherent risk?The scheme involves “Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk only. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!