NFO Alert: Sundaram Mutual Fund launches Sundaram Multi Asset Allocation Fund; everything you need to know
Sundaram Mutual Fund announced the launch of Sundaram Multi Asset Allocation Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on January 05, 2024, and will close on January 19, 2024.
Sundaram Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Sundaram Multi Asset Allocation Fund, an open-ended scheme investing in equity, debt & money market instruments, and gold ETFs.
