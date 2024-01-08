Sundaram Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Sundaram Multi Asset Allocation Fund, an open-ended scheme investing in equity, debt & money market instruments, and gold ETFs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The scheme opened for public subscription on January 05, 2024, and will close on January 19, 2024. The scheme reopens for subscription and redemption on February 01, 2024.

What kind of a mutual fund scheme is this? This is an open-ended scheme investing in equity, debt & money market instruments, and gold ETFs.

Speaking on the launch of Sundaram Multi Asset Allocation Fund, Sunil Subramaniam, Managing Director, Sundaram Mutual Fund, said, “Sundaram Multi Asset Allocation Fund is an ideal vehicle for long-term risk-adjusted capital appreciation. In addition to the potential of Equity combating inflation in the medium term, Gold also provides a hedge against currency depreciation. Besides, given the inevitability of business cycles, there are always times when the economy goes through a slowdown following rapid expansion – a period in which Gold generally turns out to be the best-performing asset class. Thus, SMAAF is suitable as a long-term investment, and for aggressive pure equity investors who wish to take a short-term tactical allocation to gold."

What is the main objective of investing in this fund? The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity & equity-related securities, debt & money market instruments, and gold ETFs

There is no guarantee or assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. Investors are neither being offered any guaranteed/indicated returns nor any guarantee on repayment of capital by the schemes. There is also no guarantee of capital or return either by the mutual fund or by the sponsor or by the asset management company or by the trustees. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How may one invest in this scheme? Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹ 100 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Instruments Indicative allocations (percentage of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Equity and equity related instruments 65% 80% Very High Risk Debt and money market instruments 10% 25% Low Risk to Moderate Risk Gold ETFs as permitted by SEBI from time to time 10% 25% Very High Risk

Are there similar mutual funds in the market? To date, many {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} To date, many asset management companies (AMCs) have launched such multi-asset funds. These include:

Name of the fund Five-year returns Quant Multi Asset Fund 21.65% ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund 15.40% HDFC Multi-Asset Fund 11.92% Axis Multi Asset Allocation Fund 11.42% SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund 10.67% UTI Multi Asset Fund 8.80% Source: AMFI (As of January 08, 2024)

How will the scheme benchmark its performance? The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked against NIFTY 500 TRI (65%) + NIFTY Short Duration Debt Index (10%) + Domestic Prices of Gold (25%).

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme? This scheme involves no "Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The "Exit Load" charged would be as under:

- If up to 30% of the units invested are redeemed, withdrawn by way of SWP within 365 days from the date of allotment – Nil {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- If more than 30% of the units are redeemed, withdrawn by way of SWP within 365 days from the date of allotment - Exit load of 1% of the applicable NAV.

Who will manage this scheme? Rohit Seksaria and S Bharath will be the fund managers for the equity investment of the scheme, Dwijendra Srivastava and Sandeep Agarwal will be looking after the fixed-income aspect of the scheme while Arjun Nagarajan will be looking into investments through gold ETFs.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk? The scheme involves "Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

