NFO Alert: Tata Mutual Fund launches the Tata Nifty Financial Services Index Fund; all you need to know
Tata Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Tata Nifty Financial Services Index Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on April 08, 2024, and will close on April 22, 2024. The scheme re-opens for ongoing sale and repurchase on April 30, 2024.
