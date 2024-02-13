NFO Alert: Union Mutual Fund launches Union Business Cycle Fund; all you need to know
Union Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Union Business Cycle Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on February 13, 2024, and will close on February 27, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days of the date of allotment.