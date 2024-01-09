Zerodha Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Zerodha Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF, an open-ended exchange-traded fund (ETF) replicating/ tracking the Nifty 1D Rate Index. The fund is expected to be listed on the NSE and BSE exchanges by January 24, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The scheme opened for public subscription on January 08, 2024, and will close on January 12, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days of allotment of units under the new fund offer (NFO).

What kind of mutual fund scheme is this? This is an open-ended ETF replicating/tracking the NIFTY 1D Rate Index. This product is suitable for investors seeking {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} This is an open-ended ETF replicating/tracking the NIFTY 1D Rate Index. This product is suitable for investors seeking

Short-term savings solution

Investment in securities covered by the NIFTY 1D Rate Index. What is the main objective of investing in this fund? The investment objective of the scheme is to invest in Tri-Party repo on Government securities or treasury bills (TREPS). The scheme aims to provide investment returns that, before expenses, correspond to the returns of the NIFTY 1D Rate Index, subject to tracking error. There is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. The investment objective of the scheme is to invest in Tri-Party repo on Government securities or treasury bills (TREPS). The scheme aims to provide investment returns that, before expenses, correspond to the returns of the NIFTY 1D Rate Index, subject to tracking error. There is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

Vishal Jain, CEO, Zerodha Fund House said, “This new product from ZFH marks the arrival of liquid ETFs that offer a Growth NAV for the first time in India. This feature makes it easier to track the ETF's performance. Additionally, the returns are taxed only when the ETF is sold, as compared to daily divided which is taxed continuously. To further enable more retail investors, the ETF will have a lower ticket size, starting with an NAV of 100."

How may one invest in this scheme? Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹ 500 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 500 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Tri-party repo on Government Securities or T-bills, Reverse repo & Cash and Cash equivalents 95% 100% Low G-sec(s) and/or T-bills with a residual maturity of up to 30 days. 0% 5% Low

Are there similar mutual funds in the market? To date, only Mirae Asset Mutual Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund have launched the Mirae Asset Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF and HDFC Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF, respectively. To date, only Mirae Asset Mutual Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund have launched the Mirae Asset Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF and HDFC Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF, respectively.

How will the scheme benchmark its performance? The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked to the performance of the Nifty 1D Rate Index. The index uses the overnight rate provided through the Tri-Party Repo Dealing System (TREPS) for the computation of index values. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked to the performance of the Nifty 1D Rate Index. The index uses the overnight rate provided through the Tri-Party Repo Dealing System (TREPS) for the computation of index values.

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme? This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" would also be “Nil". This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" would also be “Nil".

Who will manage this scheme? Apurv Parikh is the designated fund manager of this scheme. Apurv Parikh is the designated fund manager of this scheme.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk? The scheme involves “Low Risk" as per the details mentioned in the {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} The scheme involves “Low Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to low risk only. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!