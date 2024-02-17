NFO Alert: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund launches Canara Robeco Manufacturing Fund; all you need to know
Canara Robeco Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Canara Robeco Manufacturing Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on February 16, 2024, and will close on March 01, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase on March 18, 2024.
