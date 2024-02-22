NFO Alert: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launches the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund; all you need to know
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund announced the launch of the ,Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on February 22, 2024, and will close on March 07, 2024.
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund announced the launch of the ICICI Prudential Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on February 22, 2024, and will close on March 07, 2024.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message