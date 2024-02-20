NFO Alert: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund launches Mahindra Manulife Multi Asset Allocation Fund; all you need to know
Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Mahindra Manulife Multi Asset Allocation Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on February 20, 2024, and will close on March 05, 2024. The scheme reopens for continuous sale and repurchase on March 15, 2024.