Nifty 50, Sensex fall 6% in 1 year but these five mutual funds SIPs give up to 13% returns

Even though the Indian stock markets have been consolidating, down 6 percent in the last 1 year, five equity mutual funds have broken the norm to deliver over 12 percent annual returns in the last 1 year.

These are: Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty 50 Equal Weight index Fund, HDFC Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund, Nippon India Large Cap Fund, Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund, and Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund.

While India’s long-term growth story remains intact, a series of global and domestic challenges like FPI outflows, US trade tension, H-1B visa announcement, and valuation concerns have weighed on investor sentiment in the Indian stock market.

What is SIP? A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is a disciplined method of investing in mutual funds where an investor contributes a fixed amount at regular intervals, such as weekly, monthly, or quarterly, instead of investing a lump sum. This approach allows investors to gradually build wealth over time while benefiting from rupee cost averaging, which smooths out the impact of market volatility. By purchasing more units when prices are low and fewer units when prices are high, SIPs help reduce the risk associated with market fluctuations.

A look at the funds that gave up to 13% returns in the last 1 year Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty 50 Equal Weight index Fund: 8.14% annualised returns in last 1 year The Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund has a fund size of ₹387.79 crore and an expense ratio of 0.4 percent. The fund primarily invests in domestic equities, with 99.87 percent of its portfolio allocated to Indian stocks. Of this, 70.06 percent is invested in large-cap stocks, while 9.54 percent is allocated to mid-cap companies, providing a balanced exposure across different segments of the market.

For investors following a systematic investment plan (SIP), the fund has delivered steady returns. A ₹1,000 monthly SIP started on 27th September 2024 has grown to ₹12,523.83 over one year, giving an absolute return of 4.37 percent and an annualised return of 8.14 percent. In the last 3 years, the SIP has yielded 24.56 percent absolute and 14.77 percent annualised returns.

HDFC Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund: Annualised returns 8.14% The HDFC Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund has a fund size of ₹1,525.86 crore and an expense ratio of 0.4 percent. The fund invests predominantly in domestic equities, with 99.95 percent of its portfolio allocated to Indian stocks. Of this, 70.15 percent is invested in large-cap stocks, while 9.55 percent is in mid-cap companies, providing diversified exposure across different market segments.

For investors following a systematic investment plan (SIP), the fund has delivered consistent returns. A ₹1,000 monthly SIP started on 27th September 2024 has grown to ₹12,527.24 over one year, delivering an absolute return of 4.39 percent and an annualised return of 8.19 percent. Meanwhile, a three-year SIP has generated 24.65 percent absolute and 14.81 percent annualised returns.

Nippon India Large Cap Fund: Annualised returns 8.4% The Nippon India Large Cap Fund has a fund size of ₹45,012.18 crore and an expense ratio of 1.51 percent. The fund focuses on investing in large-cap equities, offering investors exposure to some of India’s most established companies. The fund has 98.46% investment in domestic equities of which 63.08% is in Large Cap stocks, 6.82% is in Mid Cap stocks, 3.42% in Small Cap stocks.

For systematic investment plan (SIP) investors, the fund has delivered strong returns across multiple time horizons. A ₹1,000 monthly SIP started on 27th September 2024 has grown ₹12,000 invested to ₹12,541.22 over one year, yielding an absolute return of 4.51 percent and an annualised return of 8.41 percent. Meanwhile, a three-year SIP has given 27.81 percent absolute and 16.57 percent annualised returns. Over five years, the SIP has delivered 60.23 percent absolute and 18.9 percent annualised returns. Moreover, in 10 years, the has given 138.31 percent absolute and 16.54 percent annualised returns.

Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund: Annualised Returns 12.22% The fund has a size of ₹8,124.55 crore and an expense ratio of 1.77 percent, focusing on a diversified portfolio to deliver consistent long-term returns. The fund has 99.46% investment in domestic equities of which 13.02% is in Large Cap stocks, 28.04% is in Mid Cap stocks, 14.81% in Small Cap stocks. It is suitable for Investors who are looking to invest money for at least 3-4 years and looking for high returns.

For SIP investors, the fund has shown robust performance across various time frames. A ₹1,000 monthly SIP started on 27th September 2024 has grown ₹12,000 invested to ₹12,781.99 over one year, yielding an absolute return of 6.52 percent and an annualised return of 12.22 percent. Meanwhile, a three-year SIP has generated 41.73 percent absolute and 23.96 percent annualised returns. Over five years, the SIP has delivered 71.27 percent absolute and 21.64 percent annualised returns. Moreover, in ten years, the SIP has grown 158.38 percent absolute and 18.04 percent annualised returns.

Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund: Annualised Returns 12.88% The fund has 99.07 percent of its portfolio invested in domestic equities, with 3.23 percent allocated to large-cap stocks, 13 percent to mid-cap stocks, and 32.67 percent to small-cap stocks, providing diversified exposure across market capitalisations.

For investors following a systematic investment plan (SIP), the fund has delivered strong performance over multiple time horizons. A ₹1,000 monthly SIP started on 27th September 2024 has grown ₹12,000 invested to ₹12,823.59 over one year, yielding an absolute return of 6.86 percent and an annualised return of 12.88 percent. Meanwhile, a three-year SIP generated 44.22 percent absolute and 25.24 percent annualised returns. Furthermore, over five years, the SIP delivered 82.89 percent absolute and 24.36 percent annualised returns.