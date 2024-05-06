Nifty LargeMidcap Index for a blend of stability and high returns. Details here
Nifty 100 ranks high for 3 and 5 years, offering lower risk-adjusted returns. Nifty Mid and Small indices rank low, with Midcap index providing higher returns but also higher risk. Nifty LargeMidcap 250 index consistently ranks 2nd, offering high risk-adjusted returns.
Large companies provide stability, while medium-sized companies can help increase returns in an investment portfolio. Before, if you wanted to invest in both large and medium-sized companies through index funds, it wasn't straightforward. You had to invest in separate funds for large companies and medium-sized ones, and then adjust your investments regularly to keep the right balance. This adjustment could also lead to tax implications.