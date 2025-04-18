Nippon India Mutual Fund calculator: ₹1 lakh upfront, ₹10,000 monthly SIP in THIS plan turns to ₹14.26 lakh in 5 yrs.

When considering an investment in mutual funds, the first question that usually arises is — which fund should you pick? In this scenario, fund ratings serve as a valuable guide.

A strong rating not only reflects the fund's past performance but also indicates its stability during market volatility. This becomes particularly helpful for first-time investors, as choosing top-rated funds can be a smart and reliable starting point.

When selecting a fund, an investor should also consider several key factors, including the fund's historical performance, expense ratio, the expertise of the fund manager, the fund's portfolio strategy, its risk-return characteristics, and how well it aligns with their own investment goals.

Also Read | Zerodha Fund House launches Silver ETF amid soaring precious metal prices

If you are looking to start you investment journey in mutual funds, then you should take a look at Nippon India Mutual Fund.

Nippon India Mutual Fund calculator According to Value Research Online, an initial investment of ₹1 lakh along with a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 in this plan over five years, if held over time, would have grown to ₹14,26,825—delivering an impressive annualised return of 25.23%.

Likewise, the same investment strategy held over a ten-year period would have yielded an annualised return of 17.43 per cent, turning a total investment of ₹13,00,000 into ₹34,94,567 over time.

The plan has given signifcant returns in short-term also. If an investor invested the same amount for two years would have seen the investment growing from ₹3,40,000 to ₹4,55,279.

About Nippon India Mutual Funds Nippon India Mutual Funds (formerly Reliance Mutual Fund) is one of the leading asset management companies in India. It manages assets across managed accounts, mutual funds, pension funds, alternative investments, and offshore funds. Nippon India Mutual Fund’s (NIMF) asset manager is Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NAM India). NAM India’s promoters are Reliance Capital Limited and Nippon Life Insurance Company that hold 75.93% of its total issued and paid-up equity share capital.