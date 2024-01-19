Passive mutual fund schemes performed better than most actively managed schemes such as equity, hybrid, debt and solution-oriented schemes last year, largely due to record­-breaking spree of most popular indices, reported Business Line .

The assets under management of passively managed schemes have rallied 31 percent to ₹8.74 lakh crore last month against ₹6.65 lakh crore logged in January, largely driven by new fund offers and increased inflows into index funds, it said.

In fact, passive funds accounted for 21 percent of overall AUM of ₹42.04 ­lakh crore as of December­-end, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India data, as per the report.

The AUM of actively managed funds was up 28 percent to ₹41.74 lakh crore last year against ₹32.67 lakh crore in January. Despite record collection through new fund offers, the huge outflows and weak performance from debt funds have mellowed down the performance actively managed funds last year, said the report.

Tier-2 and Tier-3

Passive funds are gaining ground both in city and smaller town due to its uncomplicated investment structure and lower cost, said Vishal Jain, CEO, Zerodha Fund House, the report mentioned.

With most of the analysts talking of rally in benchmark indices, he added, that first­-time investors are really excited to invest in passive products and it is the best way for such investors to enter equity market before graduating to other products, it said.

Among passive offers, index funds have registered the highest gain of 49 percent to ₹2­ lakh crore ( ₹1.34­ lakh crore), according to the report.

In fact, the number of index funds has increased by 44 to 196 (152) in the last one year as the industry played to the gallery by launching NFOs to attract fresh investment. Exchange traded funds recorded the gain of 27 percent to ₹6.23 lakh crore ( ₹4.92 lakh crore). The AUM of gold ETFs gained 25 percent to ₹27,362 crore ( ₹21,836 crore) despite investors booking profits at regular intervals, the report said.

Notwithstanding the freeze of MF investment overseas, asset of fund of funds investing overseas increased 9 percent to ₹24,064 crore ( ₹22,138 crore). Notably, SEBI in January 2022 directed fund houses to stop taking fresh subscriptions in schemes investing in overseas stocks as the industry was close to the limit of $7 billion mandated by RBI, it added.

