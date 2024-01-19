Passive mutual fund assets spike 31% to ₹8.74 lakh crore in a year, says report
The assets under management of passively managed schemes have rallied 31 percent to ₹8.74 lakh crore last month against ₹6.65 lakh crore logged in January, said the report.
Passive mutual fund schemes performed better than most actively managed schemes such as equity, hybrid, debt and solution-oriented schemes last year, largely due to record-breaking spree of most popular indices, reported Business Line.
