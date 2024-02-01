Paytm stock crash: These mutual funds schemes likely to face music with NAVs under pressure
There are a number of schemes which have invested up to 4-5 percent of their portfolio in Paytm stock. These schemes will soon start reflecting impact of Paytm stock in their net asset value.
As Paytm shares tanked 20 percent to hit lower circuit in the aftermath of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barring Paytm Payments Bank from accepting deposits, there are concerns galore among retail investors and mutual fund houses alike.
These figures were compiled on the basis of their allocation as on Dec 31, 2023. The present allocation may have changed slightly in the past one month.
For the unversed, Paytm's share price on February 1 saw huge selling pressure. Paytm shares opened lower at ₹608.80 apiece on BSE and touched a 20 per cent lower circuit within a few minutes of the stock market's opening bell.
The stock market experts believe that the restrictions imposed by RBI may impact the lending business of the fintech company, which generates around one-fifth of its net revenue.
The stock may continue to remain under pressure till the Paytm management makes an official announcement about the impact of the RBI’s restriction on its business, they noted.
