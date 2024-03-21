PMS vs Mutual Funds: Which one is better for wealth creation at less risk?

Portfolio management services (PMS) and mutual funds both serve as avenues for long-term investment growth, yet they target distinct investor profiles and requirements. In a landscape overshadowed by inflation and the persistent quest to maximize returns amid concerns about retirement savings, investors continuously explore various avenues for wealth accumulation despite the inherent risks involved.

Mutual funds are professionally managed investment pools with predetermined goals and strategies, providing diversification at relatively lower costs. Individual control over specific holdings within the fund is limited. These funds are well-suited for a broad spectrum of investors, including those with smaller investment amounts.

In contrast to mutual funds, investments in PMS are tailored for high net-worth individuals (HNIs) possessing a substantial investible surplus, typically beginning from ₹25 lakh or more. An increasing number of investors, particularly those from the new generation, are drawn to portfolio management services due to their highly personalized portfolios designed to match individual requirements and risk preferences, potentially yielding higher returns owing to enhanced flexibility. A crucial aspect of investing in PMS is that investors acquire greater control over the investment strategy and the choice of securities, albeit at considerably higher fees.

PMS returns vs mutual fund performance

Initially, PMS enables a more dynamic approach. Portfolio managers can invest across different market capitalizations (large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap) without being constrained by a predefined scheme. This flexibility can prove advantageous if the manager spots opportunities across the market spectrum.

On the other hand, the downside is the absence of transparency. Unlike mutual funds with distinct asset classifications and allocations, understanding the asset allocation strategy in a PMS portfolio can prove more challenging for investors.

Indeed, there exists substantial flexibility in PMS investments. Nonetheless, the effectiveness of this flexibility depends on the portfolio manager's proficiency in recognizing undervalued stocks across diverse market segments. The imperative to manage risk persists, given that without predefined constraints, there is a heightened possibility of portfolio concentration in specific sectors or market capitalizations, thereby potentially amplifying risk.

Certainly, the ambiguity in PMS represents a two-sided coin. While it provides flexibility, it demands a greater level of trust and comprehension of the manager's investment approach. This stands in contrast to mutual funds, which are tightly regulated under specific conditions, thereby providing scope for enhanced risk management.

Although some PMS schemes might surpass comparable mutual funds in performance, not all can offer the same level of reliability and predictability as mutual funds with clearly defined mandates and guidelines for management. Therefore, selecting the approach that matches your investment objectives and evaluating its suitability for your risk profile is crucial.

How do mutual funds serve better for investment?

Mutual funds often emerge as a preferable choice for numerous investors over PMS due to various factors:

Lower investment thresholds: Mutual funds generally feature lower minimum investment requirements in comparison to PMS. Consequently, they are accessible to a broader spectrum of investors, including those with modest capital to begin with.

Reduced costs: Mutual funds typically entail lower fees in contrast to PMS. They typically charge expense ratios that encompass management and operational expenses. Conversely, PMS involves higher management fees and frequently incorporates performance fees contingent on returns.

Predetermined investment strategies: Mutual funds adhere to predefined investment objectives and diversification strategies. This facilitates risk dispersion across various asset classes and sectors, mitigating the influence of any individual security's performance on the entire portfolio.

Uniform reporting: Mutual funds furnish periodic and standardized reports revealing their holdings and performance. This transparency empowers investors to grasp the fund's composition and monitor its evolution.

Seasoned fund managers: Mutual funds are overseen by experienced fund managers with established track records, accountable to a board of directors.

Regulatory oversight by SEBI: Mutual funds are subject to stringent regulations imposed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), ensuring investor protection and compliance with industry best practices.

Diversity of mutual funds: A broad spectrum of mutual funds exists, catering to diverse investment objectives, risk preferences, and investment timelines. Investors have the option to select from equity funds, debt funds, balanced funds, sectoral funds, and numerous other options.

Simplified redemption process: Mutual funds typically provide greater liquidity in comparison to PMS. Investors can redeem their units at any time (in open-ended funds) subject to applicable exit loads. Redemption in PMS may involve longer processing times based on the underlying assets.

Suitable for majority of investors: Mutual funds represent an ideal option for the majority of investors, especially those new to investing or possessing a moderate risk tolerance. They provide a diversified, professionally managed, and cost-efficient approach to realizing long-term financial objectives.

In the end, the decision between mutual funds and PMS hinges on your circumstances, investment objectives, and risk tolerance. Mutual funds appear to be more suitable and compatible due to their flexibility and enhanced transparency, especially when compared to PMS, where substantial investments are required without sufficient insight into how and where the funds are allocated.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!