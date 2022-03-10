PPFAS MF to re-open fresh inflows into Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund

As per the AMC, it has remitted less than $725 million and has ample room for further foreign investments within the current per fund house limit of $1 billion. The AMC feels that conditions are conducive for the RBI to increase the limit for investments in overseas securities. The $7 billion limit was set in April of 2008 when the assets under management of the Indian mutual fund industry were around ₹ 5 lakh crores and India’s foreign exchange reserves were around $309 billion. Today these numbers are around ₹37 lakh crores and $634 billion respectively. With schemes investing overseas witnessing rapid inflows, the regulators had to step in preemptively to avoid a breach of the existing limit.