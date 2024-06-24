Quant MF front-running case: Reliance, Adani Power, IRB Infra, SAIL among top holdings of Quant Smallcap, Active funds

The stock holdings of Quant Mutual Fund’s top schemes will be in focus on Monday after a report of Sebi probing the fund house on suspected front-running. Shares of Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, IRB Infrastructure, RBL Bank and Jio Financial Services are among the stocks that are top holdings of Quant Small Cap Fund.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, capital market regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) conducted search and seizure operations at two locations of Quant Mutual Fund suspecting front-running.

Quant runs the third largest small-cap fund in the country with assets under management (AUM) of more than ₹21,000 crore. As of May 31, 2024, Quant Small Cap Fund had an AUM of ₹21,243 crore. Around 68% of the fund is invested in smallcap stocks, while 28% in largecap stocks.

The top holdings of Quant Small Cap Fund are Reliance Industries (9.47%), Jio Financial Services (5.91%), HDFC Bank (5.75%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (3.77%), Bikaji Foods International (3.15), Aegis Logistics (3.12%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (2.89%), RBL Bank (2.81%), National Aluminium Co. Ltd. (2.73%) and Arvind (2.51%).

Financial services sector has the highest weightage in the scheme at 25.3%, followed by PSUs at 14.3% and the Oil & Gas sector at 12.9%.

The scheme is benchmarked on Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI. It has given 27.81% returns in the past six months and 17.86% year-to-date (YTD). In one year, Quant Small Cap Fund has given 64.64% returns, while since its inception, the scheme’s returns are 12.40%.

Another top scheme by the fund house is the Quant Active Fund, a multicap allocation scheme with an AUM of ₹10,204 crore.

The scheme’s 45.61% holdings are in largecap stocks, 27.66% in smallcap stocks and 25.69% in midcap stocks.

Its top holdings include Reliance Industries (9.57%), HDFC Bank (5.61%), Adani Power (4.43%), Aurobindo Pharma (3.91%), Jio Financial Services (3.85%), Steel Authority of India (3.42%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (3.23%), Britannia Industries (3.21%), Aegis Logistics (2.99%) and Escorts Kubota (2.92%).

Since its inception in 2001, Quant Active Fund has given 19.95% returns. In the past six months, the scheme returns amounted to 26.56% and 50.73% in one year.

Meanwhile, the fund house issued a clarification to its investors regarding the report of Sebi probe for front-running, saying it was “fully committed to cooperate with the regulator”.