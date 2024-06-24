Hello User
Quant MF front-running case: Reliance, Adani Power, IRB Infra, SAIL among top holdings of Quant Smallcap, Active funds

Quant MF front-running case: Reliance, Adani Power, IRB Infra, SAIL among top holdings of Quant Smallcap, Active funds

Ankit Gohel

Sebi conducted search and seizure operations at two locations of Quant Mutual Fund suspecting front-running, a report said.

The stock holdings of Quant Mutual Fund’s top schemes will be in focus on Monday after a report of Sebi probing the fund house on suspected front-running. Shares of Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, IRB Infrastructure, RBL Bank and Jio Financial Services are among the stocks that are top holdings of Quant Small Cap Fund.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, capital market regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) conducted search and seizure operations at two locations of Quant Mutual Fund suspecting front-running.

Quant runs the third largest small-cap fund in the country with assets under management (AUM) of more than 21,000 crore. As of May 31, 2024, Quant Small Cap Fund had an AUM of 21,243 crore. Around 68% of the fund is invested in smallcap stocks, while 28% in largecap stocks.

The top holdings of Quant Small Cap Fund are Reliance Industries (9.47%), Jio Financial Services (5.91%), HDFC Bank (5.75%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (3.77%), Bikaji Foods International (3.15), Aegis Logistics (3.12%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (2.89%), RBL Bank (2.81%), National Aluminium Co. Ltd. (2.73%) and Arvind (2.51%).

Financial services sector has the highest weightage in the scheme at 25.3%, followed by PSUs at 14.3% and the Oil & Gas sector at 12.9%.

The scheme is benchmarked on Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI. It has given 27.81% returns in the past six months and 17.86% year-to-date (YTD). In one year, Quant Small Cap Fund has given 64.64% returns, while since its inception, the scheme’s returns are 12.40%.

Another top scheme by the fund house is the Quant Active Fund, a multicap allocation scheme with an AUM of 10,204 crore.

The scheme’s 45.61% holdings are in largecap stocks, 27.66% in smallcap stocks and 25.69% in midcap stocks.

Its top holdings include Reliance Industries (9.57%), HDFC Bank (5.61%), Adani Power (4.43%), Aurobindo Pharma (3.91%), Jio Financial Services (3.85%), Steel Authority of India (3.42%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (3.23%), Britannia Industries (3.21%), Aegis Logistics (2.99%) and Escorts Kubota (2.92%).

Since its inception in 2001, Quant Active Fund has given 19.95% returns. In the past six months, the scheme returns amounted to 26.56% and 50.73% in one year.

Meanwhile, the fund house issued a clarification to its investors regarding the report of Sebi probe for front-running, saying it was “fully committed to cooperate with the regulator".

Quant Mutual Fund was founded by Sandeep Tandon and received a mutual fund license from Sebi in 2017. It has been the fastest growing mutual fund in the country, with a total AUM of more than 90,000 crore at present.

